2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution of talent at relief pitcher.
Yup, I wanted to distinguish Corey Knebel a little more here in Version 2.0, because that's the way I've been drafting him. He doesn't offer the security of The Elite and has some controls issues to overcome, but he has that kind of upside and already delivered in terms of ERA and strikeout rate last year. Particularly in categories leagues, I've been willing to pay up for him relative to Ken Giles and Roberto Osuna.
Reminder: For tiering purposes, I only care about the guys in line for saves. I realize other forms of relievers have value in certain formats, but tiering them with the closers would be confusing for the people who only want the closers. Plus, you'd be drafting them for completely different reasons, so it wouldn't be altogether helpful to tier them with closers.
I have at least included the best two middle relievers, Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances, in The Next in Line -- a special tier for prospective closers who are already pushing the incumbents for the role. In deeper leagues, you'll be drafting some of those guys.
The Elite: Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman
The Near-Elite: Corey Knebel
The Next-Best Things: Ken Giles, Roberto Osuna, Sean Doolittle, Felipe Rivero, Wade Davis, Greg Holland, Raisel Iglesias, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Morrow, Alex Colome, Cody Allen, Brad Hand
The Fallback Options: Mark Melancon, Jeurys Familia, Hector Neris
The Last Resorts: Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Greene, Blake Treinen, Fernando Rodney, Kelvin Herrera, Blake Parker, Archie Bradley, Luke Gregerson, Brad Brach, Brad Ziegler, Alex Claudio, Joakim Soria
The Next in Line: Andrew Miller, Dellin Betances, A.J. Minter, Keone Kela, Brad Boxberger, Zach Britton, Cam Bedrosian, Dominic Leone, Tyler Lyons
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is still deepest in the middle tiers, but over the last few weeks, some players...