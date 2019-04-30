Curtiss was designated for assignment Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Curtiss was booted off the 40-man roster to make room for Griffin Canning, who's set to make his major-league debut Tuesday night. Curtiss will hit the waiver wire after making one appearance for the Angels in 2019, allowing a run on two hits and three walks while fanning one over 2.1 frames.

