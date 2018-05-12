Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Sharp against Twins
Skaggs didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Angels fell 5-4.
It was another solid outing for the left-hander, who has really been pitching well all year save for a rough outing against the Red Sox that saw him get tagged with six earned runs back on April 18. He's also seen an uptick in his strikeouts recently, as he's punched out at least seven batters in three straight starts after managing that feat just once in his first five trips to the mound. He now has a 3.07 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 46:13 K:BB through 44 innings this season.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Strikes out seven•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Tough-luck loss Sunday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Picks up third win over Astros•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes first loss against Red Sox•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Earns win Tuesday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes no-decision against Cleveland•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.