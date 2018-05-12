Skaggs didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Angels fell 5-4.

It was another solid outing for the left-hander, who has really been pitching well all year save for a rough outing against the Red Sox that saw him get tagged with six earned runs back on April 18. He's also seen an uptick in his strikeouts recently, as he's punched out at least seven batters in three straight starts after managing that feat just once in his first five trips to the mound. He now has a 3.07 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 46:13 K:BB through 44 innings this season.