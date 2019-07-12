Astros' Cy Sneed: Returns to Triple-A
Sneed was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sneed delivered five strong innings of relief Thursday but makes his way back to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. The 26-year-old was in the mix to start Tuesday's game but now won't be able to rejoin the Astros for that contest unless there's an injury move. Sneed has a 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 11 innings with Houston this season.
