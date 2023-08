Melton was promoted from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton hit only .244 over 86 games with Asheville, but he also recorded a .338 on-base percentage, 18 home runs and 41 steals. The Astros saw enough from the 22-year-old to determine that he was ready for a stiffer test.