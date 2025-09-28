Meyers (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers has been dealing with right calf soreness for a few days, and he'll now be forced to miss the conclusion of the regular season. The outfielder would be eligible to return to action if Houston were to make the postseason and ultimately advance to the ALDS. In the meantime, Brice Matthews was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday to replace Meyers with the Astros.