Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 11-7 win over Toronto.

Alvarez's impressive day got started with an RBI single and a run scored in the third inning. He then drilled a two-run homer off of Trevor Richards in the sixth before scoring a third run in the eighth. After beginning the year in a 5-for-33 slump, Alvarez is 10-for-23 (.435) with six runs scored over his last six games.