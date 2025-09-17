Harris will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Harris will be included in the starting nine for the third contest in a row after going 5-for-7 with a double over his previous two games. The Athletics appear set to give Harris another look as their everyday third baseman, allowing Darell Hernaiz to shift over to second base in place of the slumping Zack Gelof, who will hit the bench for the third game in a row after striking out at a 36.4 percent clip since the beginning of September.