Athletics' Brett Harris: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Harris is on the bench for the third time in four matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Mike Burrows). With the Athletics bringing Max Muncy back from the injured list Saturday, Harris doesn't look as though he'll have a path to an everyday role in the final week of the season.
