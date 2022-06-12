Pinder (neck) is starting in right field and batting eighth Sunday against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He was out of the lineup for a few days with a minor injury but did appear off the bench Saturday, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout. Pinder is 6-for-28 (.214) with 10 strikeouts and zero home runs over his last 10 games.
