Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Posts steal Wednesday

McNeil went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

McNeil wasn't initially included in the lineup, but he replaced Nick Kurtz (forearm) after the latter was hit by a pitch in the first inning. McNeil could be in for a short-term boost in playing time if Kurtz misses additional time. McNeil has done well for himself since the All-Star break, going 13-for-29 (.448) over his last 10 games. He's now batting .248 with a .642 OPS, four home runs, three steals, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored and 13 doubles over 95 contests this season. He's still in a utility role, but his recent hot hitting could help him carve out steadier playing time in the long run.