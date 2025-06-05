Bleday is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

After getting called back up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Bleday was on the bench for the series opener but started in left field the past two days, going 0-for-6 with two walks. With Tyler Soderstrom expected to see more time at first base while Nick Kurtz (hip) remains on the injured list, the Athletics will have a spot available in the corner outfield, but Bleday will likely need to be more productive before settling into a full-time role. Bleday will head back to the bench for Thursday's series finale while Brent Rooker cedes designated-hitter duties to Shea Langeliers and steps in for Bleday in left field.