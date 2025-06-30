The Athletics optioned Bleday to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Bleday was swapped off the 26-man active roster with another outfielder in Colby Thomas, who was called up from Triple-A and could settle into the short side of a platoon at a corner spot with either Tyler Soderstrom or Lawrence Butler while also offering depth in center behind Denzel Clarke. Though he was up with the Athletics for nearly a month during his latest stint in the big leagues, Bleday started in just nine of 26 games and slashed .135/.273/.324 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate.