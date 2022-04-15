Snead (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics didn't provide a reason for Snead's placement on the restricted list, but it appears likely that the move was made since he's unable to travel to Canada due to being unvaccinated. Zach Logue and Ryan Castellani were called up to provide bullpen depth against the Blue Jays.