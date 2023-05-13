Patton was designated for assignment Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This clears a spot for James Kaprielian, who is set to start Saturday against the Rangers. Patton recorded one strikeout in 5.1 innings across four appearances with the big club this month.
