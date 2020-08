Jimenez cleared waivers and was returned to the Blue Jays on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was designated for assignment after making two appearances out of the Giants' bullpen to begin the season. He'll head back to the Blue Jays' organization, where he played prior to being selected in the Rule 5 draft during the offseason. It's unclear whether the right-hander will be added to Toronto's 60-man roster for the 2020 campaign.