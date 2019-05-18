Guerra gave up two hits and struck out two over three scoreless innings to record his first save of the season in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Making just his second appearance since re-joining the Jays bullpen last weekend, Guerra threw 39 pitches (27 strikes) to collect his 32nd career save, but only his second in the last five seasons. He'll continue to work in low-leverage spots for Toronto, giving him limited fantasy appeal despite a respectable 3.86 ERA and 15:5 K:BB through 14 innings.