Inciarte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Cubs.

He led off the bottom of the first with a blast off Kyle Hendricks, Inciarte's first homer of the year, and set the tone in an 8-0 rout. The center fielder only has two hits in 16 at-bats to begin the season, but both have gone for extra bases.

