Braves' Michael Harris: All-around impact in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and three steals in Monday's 11-5 victory over the Nationals.
Harris filled the box score with a trio of hits, RBI and stolen bases Monday. The standout defender has endured an up-and-down year at the plate, rebounding from a rough first three months to post an .870 OPS over 53 games in July and August before sliding to a .463 OPS across his last 30 contests. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a .657 OPS with 25 doubles, 17 homers, 83 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 155 games this season.
