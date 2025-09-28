Iglesias struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

Iglesias was a little rough coming out of the All-Star break, but over his last 27 appearances of the year, he allowed just one run with a 27:6 K:BB over 26.2 innings. He also earned 18 of 29 saves for the year in that stretch, which reasserted his status as a high-end closer. The right-hander also posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB through 67.1 innings overall.