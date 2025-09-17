Iglesias recorded his 26th save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander continues to dominate down the stretch. Since his last blown save July 26, Iglesias has been scored upon only once, delivering a 0.41 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB in 22 innings while converting all 15 of his save chances.