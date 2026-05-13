Patrick collected his first hold while striking out a batter over a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday in the Brewers' 6-4 win over the Padres.

The Brewers haven't indicated that Patrick has lost his spot in the rotation, but the right-hander has now worked out of the bullpen for his last two appearances. Milwaukee had previously turned to him on Saturday, when starter Kyle Harrison was lifted after four innings before Patrick followed him with five strikeouts over three scoreless frames in an eventual extra-inning win over the Yankees. Milwaukee may have just taken advantage of Monday's off day to temporarily shorten its rotation to four men, so Patrick would still appear likely to make a start over the weekend in Minnesota. However, Patrick's recent usage suggests that he could be the odd man out of the rotation on a more permanent basis once Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) returns from the injured list.