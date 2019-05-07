Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Goes five innings
Chacin gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three through five innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday.
Chacin only allowed three hits, but an early two-run home run from Howie Kendrick put the Brewers in a 2-0 hole. He had the slider working, getting 10 swinging strikes and 12 called strikes on the slider alone. The 31-year-old has a 3-3 record with a 5.03 ERA through eight starts this season. Chacin will get his next start Sunday at Wrigley Field.
