Miley didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw tossed 74 pitches (40 strikes) before exiting with the score tied 2-2. Miley left his last start due to cramping in his side, and while that didn't seem to be an issue Wednesday, he's now thrown 77 pitches or less in all three of his outings since coming off the IL in mid-June. He was efficient enough to last five frames and record the win in each of those first two June starts, but his margin for error is thinner if the Brewers continue to limit the 36-year-old's workload. Miley will take a 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through 56.2 innings this season into his next trip to the mound, likely to come at home early next week against the Cubs.