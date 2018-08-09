Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Continuing to play catch
Morrow (biceps) played catch Monday and Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Morrow resumed throwing off flat ground last week, but it doesn't appear he has made much progress in his recovery since that time. The Cubs will have a better idea regarding a target return date for the closer once he's ready to throw off a mound again. While Morrow has been sidelined since July 19, Pedro Strop has established himself as the Cubs' top option for saves.
