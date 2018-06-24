Cubs' Luke Farrell: Optioned to Triple-A
Farrell was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Farrell made his first start of the season Saturday and struggled, allowing three earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work. The 27-year-old will now head to Triple-A after recording a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 20 innings of work with the Cubs. He could get called back up at some point if the team needs a long reliever or a spot starter.
More News
-
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Roughed up in spot start•
-
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Will start against Reds on Saturday•
-
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Candidate for spot start Saturday•
-
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Picks up win in Saturday's marathon•
-
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Sent down to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...