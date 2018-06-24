Farrell was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Farrell made his first start of the season Saturday and struggled, allowing three earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work. The 27-year-old will now head to Triple-A after recording a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 20 innings of work with the Cubs. He could get called back up at some point if the team needs a long reliever or a spot starter.

