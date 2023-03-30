Stroman (1-0) struck out eight batters and allowed three hits over six scoreless innings while earning the win Thursday against the Brewers.

Things looked a little dicey early on in the game for Stroman as he struggled with control issues and found himself in a bases-loaded scenario in the third inning. However, he was able to force a double-play to get out of it and cruised for another three innings. Stroman projected to be unspectacular in 2023, but a few more similar outings could put his name into fantasy relevancy.