Amaya went 2-for-3 with a home run, three total runs and three total RBI against the Dodgers in a 16-0 victory Saturday.

Amaya didn't start the contest, but he was moved into the DH role after Seiya Suzuki exited in the fifth inning due to a wrist injury. Amaya took advantage of the opportunity, knocking a two-run single and a solo home run. Fellow backstop Carson Kelly had a big day of his own with two homers, and the duo has split catching duties pretty evenly of late, with Amaya getting the start behind the plate in four of the team's past eight games.