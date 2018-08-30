Montgomery (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his start versus Atlanta on Thursday.

As expected, Montgomery will return to action for the Cubs make-up date in Atlanta after spending around two weeks on the DL due to left shoulder inflammation. Aside from a rough outing against the Padres, Montgomery has allowed just two earned runs over 17.1 innings during his other three starts since the All-Star break. The Cubs will announce a corresponding move in the coming hours to make room for the southpaw.