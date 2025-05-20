The Cubs will option Ballesteros to Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday's game in Miami, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

It's expected to be the corresponding move for Ian Happ's (oblique) return from the 10-day injured list. With Happ back in the fold and Seiya Suzuki returning to the designated hitter spot, Ballesteros' playing time would have been cut dramatically. Instead, he will head back to Iowa where he can play regularly. The rookie went 3-for-16 with three RBI and a 1:2 K:BB over five games during his first stint in the big leagues.