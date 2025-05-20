The Cubs optioned Ballesteros to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
With Ian Happ (oblique) back from the 10-day IL, Ballesteros is headed back to the minors. Across his first 18 big-league plate appearances, Ballesteros slashed .188/.278/.188 with zero extra-base hits, three RBI, three runs scored and a 2:1 BB:K.
