Ballesteros could return to the majors later in the season to give the Cubs a left-handed bench bat for the stretch run, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com report.

Ballesteros got a brief taste of the majors earlier in the season, appearing in six games for the Cubs, but he's spent most of the year with Triple-A Iowa. The 21-year-old catching prospect has excelled at the level, posting a .321 batting average, .865 OPS, 11 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 games. If Ballesteros does return to Chicago at some point, it will be for his bat in the right matchups, as the Cubs seem content with Carson Kelly and Reese McGuire behind the plate, and Miguel Amaya (ankle) could rejoin the team at some point as well.