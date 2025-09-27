Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals.

Hoerner popped his seventh home run of the season in the first inning, making him one of four Chicago players to go deep. The speedy infielder isn't known for his power, as his career high in homers is only 10, and he appears likely to finish with a single-digit total for the third straight year. Hoerner is a great source of steals, however, as he has 29 of them this season in 35 attempts, and he's swiped 103 bags since the start of 2023.