Wick pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.
Wick didn't have any strikeouts for the second straight outing, but he didn't allow any runs or blow a save like he did Tuesday. The righty now has three saves in four chances since Chicago traded David Robertson at the deadline earlier this month. That's boosted Wick's fantasy stock a great deal, and he'll likely remain the closer the rest of the season, though the 49-67 Cubs might not offer a ton of opportunities.