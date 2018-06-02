Cubs' Yu Darvish: Not yet throwing

Darvish (triceps) is rehabbing with the team but has not started a throwing program, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While he avoided any structural damage, the fact that he is not yet throwing suggests he is at least a couple weeks away from returning to the big-league rotation. It is unclear if he will need a rehab assignment before coming off the disabled list.

