Carroll went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds.
Carroll popped his 21st home run in the third inning, the third homer in the last four games. The rookie outfielder ranks eighth in MLB in slugging (.550) and seventh in OPS (.913).
