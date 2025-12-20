Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back with D-backs on minors deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Vargas spent most of his time at Triple-A Reno this past season but still managed to appear in 38 games for the D-backs, during which he slashed .270/.292/.383 with 19 RBI and 12 runs scored. He'll officially return to the organization to begin the 2026 campaign, although he's expected to remain an organizational depth piece.
