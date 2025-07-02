The Diamondbacks designated Nelson for assignment Wednesday.

The D-backs needed to make room on the 40-man roster after signing Jake Woodford to a big-league deal Wednesday, and Nelson will end up as the odd man out. The 28-year-old has struggled in the minors this year, giving up 16 earned runs in just 18 innings at Triple-A Reno while striking out 12 batters and walking eight.