Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: DFA'd by Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated Nelson for assignment Wednesday.
The D-backs needed to make room on the 40-man roster after signing Jake Woodford to a big-league deal Wednesday, and Nelson will end up as the odd man out. The 28-year-old has struggled in the minors this year, giving up 16 earned runs in just 18 innings at Triple-A Reno while striking out 12 batters and walking eight.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Dismissed from bullpen competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Falters in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Settles with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Likely done for 2024•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Set for TOS surgery•