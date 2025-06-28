Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Drives in two in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 9-8 loss to Miami.
Smith drew the Diamondbacks closer with a two-run single in the ninth inning, but the comeback stalled there. He's lifted his run production of late, knocking in 10 runs over the last eight games. That's a greater number of RBI than he had in the entire months of May/April or May. For the season, Smith has 27 RBI across 73 contests.
