Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Nine-game starting streak ends
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Arizona is facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Eric Lauer) for the first time since June 6, so Smith will retreat to the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regular Alek Thomas. Randal Grichuk will step in at designated hitter in place of Smith, who hit .200 with one home run and two RBI while starting each of the last nine games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Hitting above xBA•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Snaps homer drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Delivers two runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Delivers run in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Batting lower in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Emerges from slump•