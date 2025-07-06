Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Out with oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right oblique strain.
Smith presumably suffered the injury in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Royals, as he went 0-for-1 with two walks and two runs before being replaced by a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated coming out of the All-Star break, but a longer absence wouldn't be surprising, given the nature of the injury.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Drives in two in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Starts at first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes yard twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Drives in three runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Nine-game starting streak ends•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Hitting above xBA•