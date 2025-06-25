Smith started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Smith got the nod at first when Josh Naylor (shoulder) was scratched. The latter suffered a shoulder injury on an aggressive swing during Monday's game and was eventually removed from that contest. That he was near ready to play Tuesday suggests Naylor could start Wednesday. In that event, Smith would likely move back to designated hitter with Arizona set to face Chicago right-hander Sean Burke.