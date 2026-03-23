Tawa is expected to be part of the Opening Day roster, after the Diamondbacks reassigned Jacob Amaya to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Tawa was one of four players competing for three bench spots, and Amaya's reassignment opens a spot for him, Jorge Barrosa and Ildemaro Vargas. Tawa is batting .318 (14-for-44) with eight walks, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored through 16 Cactus League games. He's expected to be a utility player, capable of playing both infield and outfield.