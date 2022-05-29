Heaney (shoulder) is slated to face hitters Monday in Los Angeles, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers initially planned on Heaney throwing a live batting practice session Sunday, but manager Dave Roberts relayed that the southpaw was pushed back a day for logistical reasons. Rather than facing hitters at extended spring training as previously reported, Heaney will instead conduct his throwing session at Dodger Stadium. If all goes well Monday, the Dodgers could map out a rehab assignment for Heaney, who has been on the shelf since April 20 with left shoulder discomfort.

