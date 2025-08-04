Treinen didn't allow a run but yielded a hit and two walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning Sunday against Tampa Bay.

With the Dodgers up 3-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, manager Dave Roberts called upon Treinen to close things out. While the right-hander got two outs via punchout, he also put three runners on base and was pulled with two outs after walking Taylor Walls to bring the winning run to the plate. Ben Casparius entered and got Yandy Diaz to ground out to notch the save and shield Treinen from being charged with any runs, but this was Treinen's third shaky outing in a row since coming off the injured list last Sunday. Over those three appearances, the veteran reliever has surrendered five hits and four walks across just 1.2 frames, but he's managed to be charged with just one run. Los Angeles doesn't have a set closer at the moment with Tanner Scott (elbow) on the injured list, and Treinen is certainly among the candidates to get ninth-inning opportunities, as he did Sunday. However, his recent struggles may prompt Roberts to turn to another arm -- perhaps Casparius or lefty Alex Vesia -- the next time a save situation arises.