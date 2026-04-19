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Treinen is okay after being hit in the head with a batted ball during batting practice prior to Saturday's game against Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen was evaluated for a head injury following the incident. He warmed up in the bullpen during the game but ultimately did not appear in the contest, so it appears that a stint on the injured list won't be necessary.

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