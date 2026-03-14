Treinen pitched a scoreless inning in a Cactus League outing against Seattle on Friday, allowing three walks and striking out one batter.

Treinen entered in the fifth frame and walked the bases full, but he managed to escape the inning without giving up any runs. The veteran reliever hasn't looked sharp this spring -- he's given up four earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 4.1 frames -- but he's essentially a lock for Los Angeles' regular-season bullpen. With that said, Treinen had the worst campaign of his career last year (he posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.84 WHIP with a 36:19 K:BB across 26.2 regular-season innings), so the team may be wary about using him in high-leverage situations right away, especially given his results this spring.