Treinen (1-7) was charged with a loss and a blown save against San Francisco on Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

After Emmet Sheehan gave the Dodgers seven scoreless, one-hit innings, Treinen entered in the eighth to try to preserve a 1-0 lead. The veteran reliever got into trouble immediately, allowing a pair of singles and then a ground-rule, run-scoring double as San Francisco tied the score. Treinen next retired his first batter, but he followed an intentional walk with a non-intentional one to force in another run, then allowed an RBI groundout for the final tally on his line. It's been a very rough September for the right-hander, who has posted an uncharacteristic 11.57 ERA, 2.43 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB while taking five losses over nine appearances spanning seven innings this month. Treinen was a big part of Los Angeles' run to the championship last year, but it's fair to wonder if manager Dave Roberts will feel comfortable going to him in high-leverage situations at the start of the postseason given Treinen's recent struggles.