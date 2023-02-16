site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Lands on 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Treinen was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Thursday as he recovers from right labrum and rotator cuff surgery.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Treinen is hoping to make it back late in the 2023 season after going under the knife in November, but there's a good chance he'll be out until 2024.
