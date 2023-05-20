Urias was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Dodgers on Saturday with a left hamstring strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Urias struggled in his start Thursday against the Cardinals while allowing six runs in just three innings, and it's possible the hamstring injury was partially responsible for the issues. The left-hander is now scheduled to miss at least two weeks while recovering. Wander Suero will take Urias's place on the roster, but the Dodgers will need to add a new starter to the roster in the coming days. It could be Gavin Stone or Michael Grove, or possibly both with Dustin May (elbow) also out of action.